The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month break

25th Jun 2020 8:17 PM

The Eiffel Tower has welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures were put in place before Thursday's reopening.

Visitors can access the 324m high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

