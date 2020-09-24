Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

by Stephen Drill
24th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

French police cordoned off the Eiffel Tower following a bomb threat.

The famous landmark was evacuated on Wednesday night Australian time.

 

 

Police taped off the area following the threat, which was received about midday local time via an anonymous phone call.

Sirens could be heard near the tower, which had reopened recently after being closed for three months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

 

 

Tourism restrictions have meant there were far fewer people than usual at the attraction and panic was avoided.

French journalist Amaury Bucco said on Twitter: "Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress.

 

"A man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to detonate a device."

Traffic was diverted around the tower while investigations continued.

Several hours later, the iconic tourist attraction reopened after no evidence of a bomb was found on-site.

The landmark was shut as police tried to find the bomb, with tourists cleared from the area for several hundred metres.

However, it was reopened when police were able to dismiss the threat as a hoax.

A tour guide told Reuters: "It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic."

 

 

Originally published as Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

More Stories

bomb threat editors picks eiffel tower terror

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drugs, guns & stolen cars: Alleged crime leader faces court

        Premium Content Drugs, guns & stolen cars: Alleged crime leader faces court

        News The man is in custody over allegations he directed the activities of a major drugs and firearms supply syndicate in the Coffs region.

        REVEALED: Coffs Coast’s cutest dogs, as voted by readers

        Premium Content REVEALED: Coffs Coast’s cutest dogs, as voted by readers

        News The votes are in! See the winners, plus some honourable mentions.

        Council smells a mole on dam investigations

        Premium Content Council smells a mole on dam investigations

        Council News $24m for dam project prompts fresh concerns over Clarence River diversion

        Andrew Fraser refers branch claims to lawyers

        Premium Content Andrew Fraser refers branch claims to lawyers

        Politics A candidate in the 2019 State election has called on The Nationals to ‘come clean’...