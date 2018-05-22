Effort tip top but execution poor against Kempsey

Matthew Schulz drives hard for any extra metres that will help his Coffs Snappers win against Kempsey.

IT wasn't pretty from the Coffs Snappers but it was good enough to get the win.

The Snappers dominated field position often during the 28-22 win over Kempsey but failed to score more tries that would've earned a precious bonus point.

A smart move from the back of the scrum by Lloyd Simms-Chambers with the clock ticking past 40 minutes gave the Snappers a 17-15 lead at the break.

When winger Jamie Ross scored soon after the resumption followed by a penalty goal to Zac Cross, the lead extended to 10 points but Kempsey refused to throw in the towel.

There were opportunites to increase the margin but dropped ball close to the line almost cost the Snappers the game.

Co-coach Troy Baker admitted there's room for improvement.

"We finished the game with a lot of intensity and a lot of effort. Our options were good but it's still that execution down in our red zone," Baker said.

"We want to put points on but it just isn't up to speed just yet.

"Our pack was really good, we were on the front foot all day with a dominant scrum which was fantastic but it's just that finishing that we're lacking at the moment."

Baker did add that although some dropped ball was frustrating, he was pleased with his team's attitude.

"It was a hard fought win. The effort was there which was great but the execution at times was poor but you can't fault the effort," he said.

"That's an improvement from the last match and we can build on it."

The coach thinks better performances aren't far away.

"I just think some of our young guys need more experience in first grade footy," he said.

The SCU Marlins gained a bonus point and an important boost in the points difference column thanks to a 74-15 win at Wauchope.

This weekend the Marlins are at home for a grand final replay against Hastings Valley while the Snappers travel to Grafton to face the unbeaten Redmen.

MNC RUGBY

COFFS SNAPPERS 28 (Craig Landrigan, Lloyd Simms-Chambers, Jamie Ross tries; Zac Cross 2 conv; Cross 3 pen goals) def KEMPSEY CANNONBALLS 22 (Kini Duavoca, Harry Mainey, Adrian Sibanda tries; Eric Kerr 2 conv; Kerr pen goal).

SCU Marlins def Wauchope 74-15

Hastings Valley def Port Pirates 41-22

Womens

Coffs Snappers def Kempsey 19-7, SCU Marlins def Wauchope 22-15.