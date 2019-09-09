Menu
News

PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire approaches

by
9th Sep 2019 1:30 PM

DRAKE is a village almost deserted as the bushfires move relentlessly closer.

At a community meeting today, RFS Far North Coast District Officer Aaron Howard told residents that conditions around the Long Gully Road Fire were likely to get worse.

He confirmed roadblocks were in place around some roads due to smoke or fire activity.

People should monitor conditions and to enact their bushfire survival plan.

The normally bustling village was quiet, with only a few residents cars outside the post office and the Lunatic Hotel.

Traffic consisted of emergency vehicles including fire trucks, police cars and RFS 4WD.

Lismore Northern Star