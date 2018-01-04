Educators and kids benefit from preschool grants

DEVELOPMENT FUNDING: Toormina Community is one of six local preschools to receive grants.

DEVELOPMENT FUNDING: Toormina Community is one of six local preschools to receive grants. Contributed

SIX community preschool services on the Coffs Coast will benefit from new professional development opportunities for early childhood educators.

Professional development grants have been allocated to Nana Glen, Coffs Harbour, Toormina, The Mountain Lowanna, Lower Bucca and Brayside Community Preschools.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the grants will be administered by the Department of Education.

"Educational investment comes with a high return in early childhood education,” he said.

"Preparing children for school through the development of their social, emotional and cognitive skills, benefits them in their later school years and beyond.

"It's vital early childhood educators develop their professional skills and that's exactly what these grants are for.

"They're also structured to ensure the investment goes where it's needed most, maximising the benefit for children and local communities.”