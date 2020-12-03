Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Education worker on child sex charges

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Dec 2020 11:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have charged a man who worked in the educational sector for decades with multiple alleged historical sex offences.

Detectives from the Moreton District Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged the 48-year-old man from Brisbane on Wednesday last week.

The alleged offences occurred between 1993 and 1997 within the Moreton Bay region but detectives are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation to contact police.

The man was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of child under 16, one count of rape and one count of unlawful intercourse child under 12.

Police allege he worked in the educational sector for several decades across Queensland.

The man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 14.

Originally published as Education worker on child sex charges

More Stories

child sex charges court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Obesity epidemic creates ‘heart attack hotspot’ in Coffs

        Premium Content Obesity epidemic creates ‘heart attack hotspot’ in Coffs

        Health Region tips the scales as concerning figures show tens of thousands are obese

        If it’s a bat, do not pat, call a vet and that’s that

        Premium Content If it’s a bat, do not pat, call a vet and that’s that

        News WHEN it comes to handling flying foxes and bats, you may be putting yourself at...

        Weather hampers rescue efforts

        Premium Content Weather hampers rescue efforts

        News Rain and fog have created some tricky conditions for emergency services on our...

        Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        Premium Content Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        News THE man’s bail conditions has been varied in order for him to spend the holiday in...