Eddie’s blistering takedown of Nine star

Eddie McGuire took aim at the Cornes brothers accusing them of ‘denigrating’ anything good from the AFL and VFL.

Eddie McGuire took aim at the Cornes brothers accusing them of ‘denigrating’ anything good from the AFL and VFL.

Eddie McGuire has launched a blistering attack on the Cornes family and even South Australians, accusing them of "denigrating" the AFL and VFL.

The Collingwood President's comments came in response to outspoken Port Adelaide great Kane Corne's assessment that Alex Jesaulenko's inconic 1970 VFL Grand Final mark was "overrated" and wouldn't be in the top-50 grabs of all-time.

Speaking on Footy Classified, McGuire - albeit with tongue in cheek - had a fair bit to get off his chest, and an entire state was in the firing line as he took aim at Cornes, who also works for Channel 9 on Footy Classified.

"I'm sick of the South Australians, and particularly the Cornes family, denigrating anything good that's from the VFL and the AFL," McGuire said.

Watch Foxtel in an instant. Catch up and settle in with no installation & no lock-in contract. Sign up to all of Foxtel Now with a 10-day free trial. New customers only.

Alex Jesaulenko’s iconic mark.

"Come on, Kane. Mate, that's like saying the Mona Lisa is just a painting. It's like saying the Statue of David is just a sculpture. It's like saying Shakespeare was just a playwright.

"I'll tell you why it's the greatest mark of all-time, because 121,696 people were seeing Collingwood kill Carlton at that stage until Jesaulenko took that mark and then framed the biggest comeback in the history of the game in the most seminal match ever played.

"It put my club away for 20 years. Jezza's mark, and the rest of his game, was the stuff of folklore. It was why kids of my generation said 'Jezza!' every time they jumped for a ball.

"Come on, Kane, you've got the feel of a tax auditor, the sense of occasion of a parking inspector, and the sense of romance of a Tinder dater."

And it wasn't only McGuire hot under the corner over Cornes' comments. Kate Jesaulenko, the daughter of the AFL great, called up a radio station on Wednesday to hit back.

"I am absolutely furious that Kane Cornes would come out and say Dad's mark was overrated," she said on SEN Drive.

"I find it disgusting, disgraceful, I cannot believe that I don't even know who he is would come out and make such a comment not only on an iconic footballer but an iconic father, an iconic husband."

Kane Cornes’ assessment of the Jesaulenko mark did not go down well.

Earlier, McGuire went after another South Australian pair, with Port Adelaide players Travis Boak and Tom Rockliff also coming in for a tongue-lashing.

The Power duo this week accused the AFL of having a Victorian bias by allowing a high number of home games to Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG.

McGuire, however, wasn't buying it, telling them to "get over that".

"What happens is people come in they don't understand the history, they don't know the contracts, it's blissful naivety and they say stupid things," Eddie told SEN's Dwayne's World on Wednesday.

"It's quite simple, we play at the MCG and at Marvel Stadium, we play 11 home games, the same as they do.

"The only difference is they have 10 games every year where they have absolute home ground advantage and they have two that are neutral, so they have 12 games that are neutral or home ground advantage.

"We play probably three or two games at the MCG a year that are actually really our home ground.

Originally published as Eddie's blistering takedown of Nine star