McGuire back in the commentary box for Round 3

Sydney Swans ambassador Cynthia Banham tosses the coin during the round two AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Adelaide Crows at the SCG on Friday night. Picture: Cameron Spencer/AFL Media/Getty Images

Sydney Swans ambassador Cynthia Banham tosses the coin during the round two AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Adelaide Crows at the SCG on Friday night. Picture: Cameron Spencer/AFL Media/Getty Images

Eddie McGuire is expected to resume his commentary duties with Fox Sports this coming weekend.

The Collingwood president and Fox Footy host offered an "unreserved apology" to amputee Cynthia Banham and the football community after his comments about her coin-tossing efforts on Friday night attracted widespread condemnation.

McGuire on Saturday stepped aside from his Fox Sports commentary duties for the Essendon and St Kilda clash.

EDDIE McGUIRE 'DEEPLY SORRY' FOR COIN TOSS GAFFE

It is understood he will be back in his normal role for Round 3 this weekend.

McGuire has said he was deeply sorry that his remarks had taken away from plane crash survivor Ms Banham's special moment.

The AFL today did not wish to add any further to its comments made on Saturday.

Sydney chairman Andrew Pridham was critical of McGuire's comments and said he should be held to account for his actions.

"There needs to be strong action rather than just words," Pridham said.

"I'm not passing judgment on what the action should be, because I don't know. But I think the community generally demands consequences when people do something that is wrong.

"The AFL and the media I think do have a poor track record where they do let things slide or just paper over them and they don't get dealt with."