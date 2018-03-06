Menu
Login
Biggles Flight Lounge employee Simone Cook got a selfie with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran while he was in Coffs Harbour.
Biggles Flight Lounge employee Simone Cook got a selfie with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran while he was in Coffs Harbour. Facebook
Celebrity

Ed Sheeran spotted on Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
by
6th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

ENGLISH singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran has made a pit stop in Coffs Harbour.

The Shape of You singer, who is currently in Australia as part of his '÷' world tour, was spotted at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport this afternoon leaving for his Adelaide show on Wednesday night.

Sheeran earlier today posted a photo on Instagram with a familiar countryside backdrop, sparking speculation he was visiting Russell Crowe's Nana Glen property.

 

Ed Sheeran posted this photo onto instagram during his pit stop in Coffs Harbour.
Ed Sheeran posted this photo onto instagram during his pit stop in Coffs Harbour. Instagram/@teddysphotos

Sheeran was also spotted at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport in 2015 during his 'X' world tour.

Biggles Flight Lounge employee Simone Cook was lucky to not only get a photo with the superstar back in 2015, but again during his recent visit.

Sheeran will be performing in Australia until March 21.

Related Items

coffs harbour editors picks ed sheeran
Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Boardriders simply the best

Coffs Boardriders simply the best

Surfing FOR the second time in three years the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club has been recognised as being the best boardriders club in the country.

Fraser: 'Start the bypass this year'

Fraser: 'Start the bypass this year'

News Fraser calls on the Deputy PM for funding

Extreme new circus comes to town

Extreme new circus comes to town

News Circus Phoenix Extreme rolls into Coffs.

Change on the way for real estate agents

Change on the way for real estate agents

Property Local agents to be given the run-down on changes to their industry

Local Partners