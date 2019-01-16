Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides
E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides
Health

E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides

16th Jan 2019 10:10 AM

POO, pesticides and nicotine are being inhaled by smokers of nicotine-free electronic cigarettes, a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia has found.

 

A study has found that people who smoke or ‘vape’ e-cigarettes could be inhaling poo, pesticides and nicotine.
A study has found that people who smoke or ‘vape’ e-cigarettes could be inhaling poo, pesticides and nicotine.


Researchers have analysed the liquid in e-cigarettes sold online and over-the-counter as nicotine-free and found 60 per cent contained the stimulant.

All held traces of a toxic chemical called 2-chlorophenol which is commonly used in insecticides and disinfectants.

Head researcher Alexander Larcombe said he was surprised to find the toxin as it can irritate the skin and airways.

e cigarettes editors picks nicotine poo pesticides

Top Stories

    Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

    Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

    News AS THE saying goes: 'Life is lived in black and white, until children are born, than it's pure colour.'

    Man found with drugs, fireworks faces court

    premium_icon Man found with drugs, fireworks faces court

    News The 47-year-old appeared in court at Coffs Harbour this week.

    Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

    premium_icon Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

    News The Sawtell man, 25, blamed his crimes on alcohol.

    Behind the scenes at high-tech packing facility

    premium_icon Behind the scenes at high-tech packing facility

    News The co-op was formed by just four farmers back in 2000.