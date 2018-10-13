Menu
Researchers have found vaping causes lung inflammation that’s similar or worse than traditional cigarettes.
Health

Vaping more harmful than smoking

by Lynsey Hope
13th Oct 2018 9:26 AM

VAPING may be worse for you than traditional smoking, a new study claims.

Greek researchers found that flavourings in e-cigarettes harm the lungs by causing inflammation.

Experiments conducted on mice showed that even in the short-term, the inflammation they caused was similar or worse than conventional cigarettes.

New research has found that smoking e-cigarettes can be just as harmful to our health as traditional cigarettes.
Dr Constantinos Glynos said: "The observed detrimental effects in the lung upon e-cigarette vapour exposure in animal models highlight the need for further investigation of safety and toxicity of these rapidly expanding devices worldwide."

They simulate smoking a traditional cigarette by dispensing a vapour derived from liquid chemicals in a refillable cartridge that typically contain propylene glycol, nicotine and often flavourings.

Propylene glycol - a colourless and odourless additive - is found in numerous processed food and beverages. It is also used as a solvent in a number of pharmaceuticals.

The findings, published in the American Journal Of Physiology-Lung Cellular, show e-cigs and refills are not well regulated and their long-term effects on health are unknown.

Researchers compared several groups of mice that received whole-body exposure to varying chemical combinations four times each day, with every session separated by 30-minute smoke-free intervals.

Dr Glynos from the University of Athens, said: "Electronic cigarettes are advertised as a less harmful nicotine delivery system or as a new smoking cessation tool. Our findings suggest that exposure to e-cig vapour can trigger inflammatory responses and adversely affect respiratory system mechanics."

"We conclude that both e-cig vaping and conventional cigarette smoking negatively impact lung biology."

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

The study found that even in the short-term, vaping could cause similar or worse damage than conventional cigarettes.
