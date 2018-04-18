Eating healthy food may prevent onset of dementia

EATING HEALTHY: It almost goes without saying that a good diet helps slow down the ageing process in body and mind.

DATA from the National Institute of Dementia Research (NHMRC) has identified 413,000 people living with the diagnosis in Australia with a significant number in this region.

The number is set to increase to 536,000 people by 2025 and a staggering 1.1 million people by 2056.

Last year the estimated cost to the Australia community was put at $14 billion prompting aged care industry leader and Care For Family founder Ruth Samer to say many people find it a real struggle to identify high quality but affordable care.

"There's growing evidence eating the right foods for your brain could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by about a third,” she said.

"A study by Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago developed a diet which breaks its recommendations into brain healthy food groups a person should eat.”

Key foods recommended were green leafy vegetables, general vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry and olive oil.

