Eating healthy food may prevent onset of dementia
DATA from the National Institute of Dementia Research (NHMRC) has identified 413,000 people living with the diagnosis in Australia with a significant number in this region.
The number is set to increase to 536,000 people by 2025 and a staggering 1.1 million people by 2056.
Last year the estimated cost to the Australia community was put at $14 billion prompting aged care industry leader and Care For Family founder Ruth Samer to say many people find it a real struggle to identify high quality but affordable care.
"There's growing evidence eating the right foods for your brain could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by about a third,” she said.
"A study by Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago developed a diet which breaks its recommendations into brain healthy food groups a person should eat.”
Key foods recommended were green leafy vegetables, general vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry and olive oil.
