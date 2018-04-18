Menu
EATING HEALTHY: It almost goes without saying that a good diet helps slow down the ageing process in body and mind.
Eating healthy food may prevent onset of dementia

Greg White
by
18th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

DATA from the National Institute of Dementia Research (NHMRC) has identified 413,000 people living with the diagnosis in Australia with a significant number in this region.

The number is set to increase to 536,000 people by 2025 and a staggering 1.1 million people by 2056.

Last year the estimated cost to the Australia community was put at $14 billion prompting aged care industry leader and Care For Family founder Ruth Samer to say many people find it a real struggle to identify high quality but affordable care.

"There's growing evidence eating the right foods for your brain could help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by about a third,” she said.

"A study by Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago developed a diet which breaks its recommendations into brain healthy food groups a person should eat.”

Key foods recommended were green leafy vegetables, general vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry and olive oil.

If you have a loved one suffering from Alzheimer's, Care For Family may offer support by calling 0466 888 842.

