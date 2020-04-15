Eatery serving up curries of kindness during Covid-19 crisis

Grace Fayra is the manager at Elixiba Byron Bay. The restaurant is offering takeaway and deliveries and giving free curries to essential workers.

WHILE its doors were closed temporarily for about a week due to Covid-19 and the associated restrictions, Elixiba Byron Bay has reopened for takeaways.

If you're a health or education worker, the eatery is offering curries for free.

Manager Grace Fayra said while this gesture would cut into their bottom line, it was well worth it.

"It was a decision from the management team and the owner of the business that providing this service for the community is so aligned with our values," she said.

"It does take a little bit out of our bottom line but we need to be present with what's happening in the world right now.

"We need to be able to support people in our local area to be able to strive and thrive through this time."

Elixiba has also joined Wowapps so customers can order online.

"I think it's been a moment for businesses to think about how we can be dynamic and adaptive … and still provide an amazing service to people," she said.

She said the pandemic had also presented a chance to "return to the essence of what Byron is and has been over so many years: a place of community and really connecting with each other".

The plant-based restaurant reopened on Good Friday with a different menu, involving grab-and-go meals and meal packs like "fill my fridge", "fill my freezer" and "feed my family".

Kombucha, Elixiba beer and house wine are available to take home with your meal.

"Every day we're doing our compassionate curry, that's $5," Ms Fayra said.

This curry changes daily; Monday it was dhal, on Tuesday it was a yellow curry.

"Everything's made fresh, everything's plant based and gluten-free as well," she said.

While people buying meals will help to support the business through this time, Ms Fayra said she had been "totally overwhelmed" to have some donate as well, in support of the free curries.

Elixiba is open noon-7pm Saturday to Tuesday. Deliveries are available Saturday and Tuesday.