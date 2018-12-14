Eat your heart out, Rocky: Gympie Beef champ wins Miss World

A HUSBAND and wife team of Gympie region stud cattle breeders and their superstar cow named Aura have taken on the world after the 4-year-old was crowned the "Miss World" Beefmaster/Droughtmaster for 2018.

Nick and Sarah Hughes, who run their Farogan Valley Droughtmasters farm on more than 850 acres (344ha) of Upper Kandanga land, had been enjoying a hugely successful retirement year with Aura before the shock announcement out of Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

She was judged Supreme Exhibit at the Dalby, Nanango and Bundaberg shows, and blitzed the competition on her home turf to win Grand Champion Female Droughtmaster at the Gympie Show this year.

The highlight came when she travelled to Beef in Rockhampton a week before the Gympie Show and won Grand Champion Droughtmaster Female ahead of nearly 250 competitors, and placed in the Top 10 out of 2500 animals entered in the interbreed female category.

She was headed for retirement on the Hughes family farm, but the world wasn't done admiring her yet.

Another victory in the Africa/Asia region put her in the Miss World final, and she was given the "Aura-some" title after scoring 9 points from four judges.

Mr Hughes described the Beef win as "like winning the lottery", but he wasn't prepared for what came next.

"We're ecstatic. We're up against studs whose trucks are worth more than our property, they bring 50 head of cattle to a show and we bring one. We beat them all," Mr Hughes said.

"We couldn't be prouder of our girl. We named her Aura from when she was a calf because she just had this aura about her. She is beautiful."

As Miss World, Aura gains automatic entry as the Beefmaster/Droughtmaster representative in next year's Interbreed World Competition, which will be decided in March.

Read more about Aura's world-conquering career, and about Farogan Valley Droughtmasters, online at https://www.farogan.net/