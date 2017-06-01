Eat Street is the newest foodie event hits Coffs Coast

PLATING UP: Eat St will happen a week after Curryfest.

WOOLGOOLGA is set to become a food destination as the latest culinary event, Eat Street, gets plated up.

The first Eat Street will be served up on the weekend after Curryfest.

"This makes Curryfest a week long event, commencing with the Bollywood movies on the 22nd of September, Curryfest on the 23rd and Eat Street on the 30th,” Curryfest event manager Carl Mower said.

He said the inaugural Eat Street would follow the Indian theme of Curryfest.

He said Masterchef 2016 contestant Nidhi Mahajan hosting cooking classes in the week between the two food festivals.

Carl said Curryfest and Taste Woolgoolga aimed to host Eat Street every three to four months, with each one being themed around a different cuisine.

"It's celebrating multiculturalism in Woolgoolga,” he said.

Carl said Eat St would be licenced and Market St would be closed.

"We have three or four craft beer, cider and wineries suppliers,” he said.

Coffs Harbour City Council voted in last week's council meeting to allow a temporary suspension of the alcohol free zoning of Market St on the day of Eat Street.

Eat Street will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 5-10pm. Entry is a gold coin donation.

For more, visit the Eat Street Woolgoolga Facebook page.