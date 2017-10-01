Eat Street dishes up sweet success

THE streets of Woolgoolga were alive and bustling last night as the first ever Eat Street event took place.

Beginning at twilight, the latest culinary event to hit the Coffs Coast was a success with heavy crowds taking to Market St.

Adorned with fairy lights, Market St was transformed into an outside dining area lined with stalls selling a mix of cuisines, including Indian, Mexican, Thai and more.

Craft beer, ciders and wineries suppliers were also available, following Council's decision to temporarily suspend the alcohol free zoning on Market St.

Overall it proved to be a must-attend event for not only foodies, but families, with children's entertainment on site including chalk art and a performance from a busker.

If you missed out, don't worry. Eat Street is set to be quarterly event.