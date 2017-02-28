Easy rider Luke puts spotlight on organ donation

IT'S not everyday you get to see a politician roaring down the road on a motorbike, but for a good cause anything is possible.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker today launched a new personal initiative to raise awareness about organ donation, announcing he will ride from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie.

Speaking outside the Parliament House in Canberra ahead of the Gift of Life DonateLife Walk 2017, Mr Hartsuyker revealed he will ride on Saturday August 5 during Donate Life Week with a group of other motorcyclists to encourage Cowper residents to register as an organ donor.

"It's a subject we sometimes find too confronting to discuss, but organ donation is an issue every Australian should consider," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Last year, at least 1,447 Australian received a life-saving transplant. Despite this significant increase, there are still around 1,400 Australians waiting for a transplant at any one time."

He added research shows most Australians are willing to be donors, but many are not aware of their loved ones' views on organ donation.

"It is vital that we discuss our wishes with our families and loved ones," he said.

Mr Hartsuyker will be joined by Senator Darren Hinch, a transplant recipient, to launch the motorcycle ride.

"I want to thank Senator Darren Hinch. As a transplant recipient himself, he understands the importance of organ donation first-hand," he said.

"Tacking Point Lions Club has kindly offered to support the event, and I will be working with other community groups to make the event as successful as possible."