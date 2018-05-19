Eawase charges into contention for JJ Atkins Stakes

PETER Snowden says Saturday's Doomben winner Eawase is chalk and cheese compared to her mother, but shares one important factor in common: a big motor.

Eawase is a daughter of the Magic Millions winner Karuta Queen, but unlike that flier, she shows very little speed early.

Eawase got back off her bad gate in the Bill Carter Stakes (1350m) but was aided by a hot early tempo and rounded up her rivals with ease to set up a possible JJ Atkins tilt next month.

Snowden said she would have one more run before that race, but was not sure whether that would be in this week's BRC Sires or The Phoenix at the Sunshine Coast the following week.

The Sires is believed to be the favoured option.

Eawase, a $500,000 purchase for the China Horse Club at last year's Magic Millions, is now the winner of two of her four starts, having won first-up at Randwick last month.

"She's bigger than her mother and while (Karuta Queen) was a flying machine, this filly doesn't have that early speed and looks like she will run over a lot more ground," Snowden said.

"She did a good job because she was back and wide.

"She's a much stronger filly this time in and she's got a future for sure."

Jockey Mark Zahra was pleased to see a couple of others go hell for leather in the early part of the race, which offset his concerns about having to get so far back.

"It's not ideal to get back around Doomben, but the early tempo helped," he said.

"When we straightened, I was pretty confident. I saw that one (Sizzling Belle) get through on the inside and wondered for a little moment, but she picked up so quickly and was very impressive.

"There is no doubt she is going to appreciate getting out over further."