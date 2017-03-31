Easter weekend chosen for Woolgoolga Fun Runs

This year's Woolgoolga Fun Runs are being held over the Easter long weekend.

FOR the first time, Woolgoolga's iconic fun runs, The Forest Footrace, Seaside Scamper, Beach Bash and Tiny Tot Trot will be held over the Easter long weekend.

Although the Footrace and Scamper have been held annually for the past 35 years it has been customary to avoid Easter.

However the need for a lowish tide for the start of the 5km Scamper and the entirety of both the 2km Beach Bash and the 1km Tiny Tot Trot and a shortage of other suitable weekend meant organisers have opted for April 15 and 16.

The 11.2km Forest Footrace will start from Apex Park, opposite Woolworths, at 3pm on Easter Saturday. The Scamper leads off the other runs to be held on Easter Sunday.

It's hoped visitors to the Coffs Coast over the long weekend will take the opportunity to experience the events which have seen locals backing up year after year.

Generations of Woolgoolga and Coffs Coast residents have run in at least one of the events while plenty of people from outside the region have travelled to Woolgoolga.

For some like Graeme McLennan from Grafton the Footrace has become something of a pilgrimage.

There's plenty of age categories and team events in the Seaside Scamper and Beach Bash with an age range from under-8 to more than 70. Teams entries generally range from sporting clubs to families of four, both High and Primary schools as well parents and their kids and women.

To encourage participation entry fees have been kept at 1980s levels.

It's $10 per adult for two runs or $6 for one with the Beach Bash only requiring $3.

Entry for the Tiny Tot Trot for the under-8 brigade is only $1.