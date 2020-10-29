Menu
Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.
Crime

East Lismore murder case: Fresh charges against woman

Liana Boss
29th Oct 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM
FRESH charges have been laid against the person accused of murdering a Goonellabah woman.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, had already been refused bail on charges of murder and improperly interfering with a corpse.

Emergency services were called to a Rosedale Square, East Lismore unit on August 22 after the discovery of a 60-year-old woman's body.

Fresh charges of destroying or damaging property, intimidating police in the execution of their duty and assaulting police were brought before Lismore Local Court for the first time when the case was mentioned on Wednesday.

Ms Lewis sought to be excused from appearing before the court by video link.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said the brief of evidence was still being prepared and asked the matter to be adjourned for eight weeks.

Mr Gradisnik said the fresh charges "are said to arise, or have arisen, when there were attempts to comply with a forensic procedure order".

Ms Lewis has entered no pleas at this stage.

The matter was adjourned to December 16 and Ms Lewis is expected to appear by video link on that date.

court crime murder natalie may lewis violence
Lismore Northern Star

