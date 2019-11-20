Easing the burden on those impacted by fire

IN the wake of the devastating bushfires in the region a number of initiatives have been announced to help ease the burden.

Free green waste disposal

COFFS Harbour City Council is providing a Bushfire Green Waste Disposal Opportunity to Coffs Harbour residents wishing to help protect their properties from potential bushfires.

Residents are able to take household green waste at no charge to Council's England's Road Waste Management Facility for the following weekends, between 8am and 4pm:

November 23-24

November 30/December 1

December 7 -8

Acceptable green waste includes awn clippings and tree trimmings and branches (they must be less than 150mm in diameter). Green waste must be uncontaminated and not contain:

Timber palings

Palm trunks

Logs

Stumps

Treated timber

Mixed waste

Bags of any type

This service is provided to residents only and is not applicable to commercial operators.

Funds to assist with clean-up costs

The NSW Government has committed $25 million to help with the clean-up costs of the bushfires.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh says the impacts of the recent bushfires that have devastated much of our state have been felt particularly hard on the Coffs Coast and beyond.

"After seeing and hearing the amazing actions of our community during this period, I cannot express how proud I am to be the representative of the extraordinary Coffs Harbour electorate during these trying times," Mr Singh said.

What the firefighters faced: A fire truck is surrounded by flames on the firefront.

"It is now time for the Government to do our part, which is why we are providing disaster recovery relief to help local residents get back on their feet as soon as possible."

The funding helps pay for the clean-up of hazardous materials including the removal of asbestos-contaminated material released as a result of the bushfires, concrete slabs, and all dangerous debris including destroyed homes and trees.

Waste levy fees for residents disposing of bushfire-generated waste at nominated facilities will also be waived. Building materials, furniture and any other bushfire generated waste is included.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said this funding will go a long way in terms of helping bushfire-affected regions recover from the damage caused by these blazes.

"Regional NSW is going through an incredibly difficult time with the drought biting hard and ferocious bushfires across the state, and this funding is an important step towards helping communities get back on their feet," Mr Barilaro said.

The exemption of waste levy fees applies until February 29, 2020 on debris and waste created by these bushfires.

Cash injection for BlazeAid

Volunteer organisation BlazeAid, will receive an additional $1million to continue rebuilding farm fences destroyed by our devastating bushfires.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh says the funding will allow the organisation to pay for things like strainer and steel posts and wire, meaning it can charge ahead with projects instead of stopping and starting as volunteers wait for donations to come in.

"In all, this funding should purchase enough materials for around another 550 kilometres of boundary fencing," Mr Singh said.

"The NSW Nationals in Government will deliver the funding and will allow BlazeAid to allocate dollars to any of its camps, meaning fire-affected landholders across the state will benefit.

"The recovery effort from these fires will be long and hard and I thank BlazeAid for everything it is doing to help to ease this burden on farmers who have lost so much."

BlazeAid Ebor Camp Co-ordinator Tony Samuel said the funding was a great relief for volunteers.

"When it comes to farming, stockproof fences are one of the most important pieces of infrastructure someone can have," Mr Samuel said.

"This announcement is extremely welcome and it gives us an extra pot of money to keep boots on the ground and work continuing."