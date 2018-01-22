Menu
Login
News

Earthquake shakes up Dorrigo in the night

SHAKEN UP: Dorrigo was given a little shake up at the weekend with multiple tremors detected.
SHAKEN UP: Dorrigo was given a little shake up at the weekend with multiple tremors detected. Trevor Veale

DORRIGO was shaken by an earthquake late Friday night.

According to Geoscience Australia Earthquakes, the 2.4 magnitude quake hit south of Dorrigo at 11.10pm.

It was thought to have lasted little more than six seconds.

The estimated damage and felt radius cannot be calculated for this earthquake because its magnitude measured less than 3.0.

A secondary 2.2 magnitude tremor was felt at 0.46am on Saturday.

Later that day a 2.2 magnitude tremor was reported at 5.57am west of Dorrigo.

Did you feel the ground shake? Email editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au.

Topics:  dorrigo earthquake geoscience australia earthquakes tremor

Coffs Coast Advocate
Lifejacket found to be a drowning hazard recalled

Lifejacket found to be a drowning hazard recalled

A LIFEJACKET has been recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission after it was found it could be a drowning hazard.

Man charged following restaurant hold up

A 23-year-old man allegedly threatened a female staff member at a Coffs Harbour restaurant with a stolen knife.

An armed robbery took place at a Coffs restaurant over the weekend.

Power restored after outage affected more than 1000

POWER OUT: More than 1000 customers at Toormina have had their power cut.

Essential Energy crews investigating cause

Greens call on council to reconsider stance on koala park

The Great National Koala Park would aim to lock up forestry land to protect the estimated 20% of the state's koala colony existing on the Mid North Coast.

Greens slam council over failing to back the Great Koala Park plan

Local Partners