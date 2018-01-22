Earthquake shakes up Dorrigo in the night

SHAKEN UP: Dorrigo was given a little shake up at the weekend with multiple tremors detected.

DORRIGO was shaken by an earthquake late Friday night.

According to Geoscience Australia Earthquakes, the 2.4 magnitude quake hit south of Dorrigo at 11.10pm.

It was thought to have lasted little more than six seconds.

The estimated damage and felt radius cannot be calculated for this earthquake because its magnitude measured less than 3.0.

A secondary 2.2 magnitude tremor was felt at 0.46am on Saturday.

Later that day a 2.2 magnitude tremor was reported at 5.57am west of Dorrigo.

