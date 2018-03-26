Menu
Earthquake shakes major Australian city

by WILL ZWAR
26th Mar 2018 10:04 AM

DARWIN has been shaken by an Earthquake in the early hours of this morning, with a 6.6 magnitude tremor hitting the Banda Sea.

The earthquake hit at 5.44am on Monday at a depth of 177 kilometres.

A number of buildings in the Top End shook, but there is not believed to be any damage.

The tremor, 700km from Darwin, was also felt in Palmerston, Kakadu and Tiwi, and comes just over a week after the region was rocked by Tropical Cyclone Marcus.

It is believed one call was made to police, asking if it was safe to go outside.

The quake follows a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in the region on Sunday night.

