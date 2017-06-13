Earth ball rolling into Bellingen this weekend

GOING ROUND: Bellingen Greens are bringing a giant Earth Ball to the local markets.

ONE way to focus attention on climate change is to bring a giant Earth ball to an event.

A 5m round specimen will make a stop at Bellingen Community Markets this Saturday as part of the Climate Not Coal tour of NSW, hosted by local resident and Greens MP, Jeremy Buckingham.

He said local Greens branch members will attend the event to chat climate change, coal and our "kids' future planet”.

"The Greens are the only political party in Australia saying no to Adani,” he said.

"It's a coal mine that will destroy farms, destroy our climate and means the end of The Great Barrier Reef.

"There are record levels of carbon dioxide and Greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, so we need renewable energy and clean energy jobs.

"Wherever I go with the Earth ball that is what I am told.

"People want to make sure that their kids have a future.”