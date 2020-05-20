Menu
The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic.
News

Early verdict in for new highway section

Jenna Thompson
by
20th May 2020 7:30 AM
THE Glenugie to Tyndale section of the new Pacific Highway has already received glowing reviews after opening to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3pm, vehicles were diverted onto the newly upgraded section which now bypasses the notorious Grafton to Maclean route which has claimed several lives over the years to road collisions

Motorists were already lined up at either end, eager to test out the new dual-lane freeway.

 

 


"Just drove the new road. Xcelent [sic]," one motorist posted on a Pacific Highway information Facebook page. 

For the Ulmarra community, the opening of the new section will mean a significant reduction in traffic through their riverside village after decades of campaigning for a safer road

"It's been a long time coming but worth the wait… Now we can all sleep a little sounder at night," the Ulmarra community Facebook page posted. 

 

 

"We hope the truckers and through traffic will enjoy the new highway as much as we celebrate it."

In the meantime, most commuters will take their maiden drive along the new section this morning which, according to those that have already timed the trip, should clip 12-15 minutes off their journey.  

Have you tested out the new highway? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Grafton Daily Examiner

