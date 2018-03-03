Early start to Women's NSW Open's Sunday round

Meghan MacLaren leads by two strokes heading into the final round of the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

6.00PM: WITH an afternoon storm forecast for Coffs Harbour, tournament officials have decided to move all tee times to an early morning storm in the hope of beating the weather.

The final group to tee off on the 1st hole on Sunday, which includes the leaders Megan MacLaren, Marita Engzelius and Rebecca Artis will hit off at 8.54am.

Players will be teeing off from both the 1st and 10th tees with the first group off the day starting at 7.15am.

Golfing great Laura Davies has had large galleries following her around the Coffs Harbour Golf Club layout this week. Davies will be teeing off on the 10th hole at 8.37am.

5.00PM: ENGLAND'S Megan MacLaren heads into the final round of the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour with a commanding lead over all but one player.

After starting her third round with a bogey, Maclaren shot seven birdies and only one more bogey to card an impressive 65 to see her jump to the top of the leaderboard two shots ahead of another who moved toward the top on moving day.

Norwegian Marita Engzeluis carded a tidy three under par 68 to sit alone in second place, while a trio of players including first-round leader Silvia Banon, leading Australian Rebecca Artis and the Thai, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras are a further three shots back at five-under.

MacLaren was consistent over the first two rounds but today turned it on with the equal best round of the day.

"I'm delighted. I played well yesterday and the day before in wind but to convert it into a score that really sets the mark for tomorrow feels great," said the 2017 LET Access Series Order of Merit winner, who had her dad, Staysure Tour CEO David MacLaren on caddie duties.

"He was helpful in that he didn't say anything the whole way around.

"No, it was great to have him there, just to keep me calm and make sure I didn't get ahead of myself.

"He deserves a lie down. He kept me talking about stuff that wasn't related to my round, which was good, because I could have been a bit edgy otherwise."

Artis is the leading Aussie by one stroke ahead of fellow NSW products Sarah Kemp and amateur Jihye 'Hannah' Park.

Artis struggled with a cold today and said it was a battle for her to get around Coffs Harbour in 2-under (69).

"I felt a bit flat today, just tried to stay patient and get it around," she said.

"You've got to hit fairways and give yourself chances," I didn't hit the ball quite as well today, I missed a couple of fairways. I laid up on the par five in the rough, you just can't do that.

"I gave myself a chance on 17. I didn't capitalise, but then made a good par on 18 after leaving myself a tough two-putt. It was a good two-putt in the end."

Artis believes she is in with a chance tomorrow and realises she will need to get away to a good start.

"If I can be somewhere within a couple (of shots of the leaders) on the back nine I won't be too unhappy."

LEADERBOARD

-10 MacLAREN, Meghan (ENG)

-8 ENGZELIUS, Marita (NOR)

-5 BANON, Silvia(ESP), ARTIS, Rebecca (AUS), THANAPOLBOONYARAS, Pannarat (THA)

-4 COWAN, Olivia (GER), LENNARTH, Camilla (SWE), KEMP, Sarah (AUS), SCHOBER, Sarah (AUT), HALL, Lydia (WAL), PARK, Jihye (a) (AUS)

-3 LIN, Xi Yu (CHN), DANIELSON, Casey (USA), JOHNSON, Felicity (ENG), MOLLE, Manon (FRA)

SUNDAY TEE TIMES

1st tee

07:59 COWLEY, Gabriella, HOLMQVIST, Daniella, BORGE, Celine

08:10 MOLLE, Manon, JOHNSON, Felicity, DANIELSON, Casey

08:21 LIN, Xi Yu, PARK, Jihye 'Hannah' (a), HALL, Lydia

08:32 COWAN, Olivia, LENNARTH, Camilla, KEMP, Sarah

08:43 SCHOBER, Sarah, THANAPOLBOONYARAS, Pannarat, BANON, Silvia

08:54 ARTIS, Rebecca, ENGZELIUS, Marita, MACLAREN, Meghan

10th tee

08:04 PRAT, Mireia, DRALL, Amandeep, HUNTER, Jenna

08:15 ALONSO, Carmen, NA, Stephanie, DE ROEY, Manon

08:26 FOLCH, Elia, GUSTAVSSON, Johanna, NICOLLET, Sharmila

08:37 DAVIES, Laura, MEHMET, Inci, POGACAR, Katja

08:48 MARTENS, Caroline, THOMPSON, Charlotte, JI KIM, Eun Jung

08:59 BISHNOI, Gaurika, STUBBS, Paige