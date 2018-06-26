Early start to learn local languages

LOCAL preschool services have been selected to deliver the Ninganah No More program, designed to increase the level of Aboriginal languages being taught and embed awareness and understanding for children from an early age.

"The $400,000 program will support young children, including those in the Coffs Harbour electorate, to appreciate and understand Aboriginal languages while participating in early learning environments,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said

Preschools successful in securing grant-based funding to deliver the program are Coffs Harbour Community Preschool, Kulai Preschool, Jetty Montessori Preschool and Mountain Preschool Lowanna.

"The local community will also benefit immensely, with stronger relationships forged between early childhood services and their local Aboriginal communities.”

Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell said: "Agencies and services running the program will soon be teaching 14 languages across NSW, including Gumbaynggirr and Gamilaraay, Yuin, Wiradjuri, Paakantji and Bandjalang.

"In addition to increasing the literacy and vocabulary skills of Aboriginal children in NSW, Ninganah No More will help young people preserve some of their heritage and traditions and develop as bilingual speakers.

"By opening the door on children's curiosity, we are supporting them to learn more about Aboriginal cultures and languages.”