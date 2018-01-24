Early start for Twilight Food Market

Enjoy food by the water on Australia Day from 11am

Wendy Andrews

LOOKING to spend your Australia Day lazing by the waterside with family and friends and have someone else do the cooking?

On Friday the popular Coffs Twilight Food Market is pitching the marquees earlier than usual at Park Beach reserve.

Staring from 11am, you can enjoy lunch as well as dinner at this picturesque picnic spot by the ocean.

Catering to all tastes, the market offers food from across the globe, from tasty Thai and super sushi to fish and chips, beef burgers, lamb kebabs and sweet treats to name just a few options.

Bring your swimmers, a blanket or folding chairs, an esky with your favourite drop and grab the family and friends and even your dog and just chill out by the water this Australia Day.

With musical entertainment, plenty of shade, a playground area for the kids, swimming in the creek or the beach and a selection of great food - you have all the ingredients for a memorable Australia Day at Coffs Twilight Markets from 11am to 9pm.