Menu
Login
News

Early start for Twilight Food Market

Enjoy food by the water on Australia Day from 11am
Enjoy food by the water on Australia Day from 11am Wendy Andrews
Wendy Andrews
by

LOOKING to spend your Australia Day lazing by the waterside with family and friends and have someone else do the cooking?

On Friday the popular Coffs Twilight Food Market is pitching the marquees earlier than usual at Park Beach reserve.

Staring from 11am, you can enjoy lunch as well as dinner at this picturesque picnic spot by the ocean.

Catering to all tastes, the market offers food from across the globe, from tasty Thai and super sushi to fish and chips, beef burgers, lamb kebabs and sweet treats to name just a few options.

Bring your swimmers, a blanket or folding chairs, an esky with your favourite drop and grab the family and friends and even your dog and just chill out by the water this Australia Day.

With musical entertainment, plenty of shade, a playground area for the kids, swimming in the creek or the beach and a selection of great food - you have all the ingredients for a memorable Australia Day at Coffs Twilight Markets from 11am to 9pm.

Topics:  australia day coffs harbour park beach reserve twilight food market

Coffs Coast Advocate
Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

Earthquake struck directly off the coast of Nambucca Heads

No tsunami threat to Coffs Coast after offshore earthquake

Coffs Harbour feels the earth shake as 4.2 quake hits

COFFS QUAKE: A waveform image of the 4.2 magnitude earthquake which struck the Coffs Coast on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

It is the biggest to have hit Australia in the past few days

Bigger earthquake possible after swarm of quakes hit

SHAKY GROUND: Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in Bellingen and Dorrigo in the past few days.

COFFS Harbour has been rocked by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake.

This angler has a better 'one that got away' story than you

LUCKY ONE: Billy Avery had a 4-5 metre steal his spanish mackerel. Fortunately his mate caught caught another to provide a feed.

Fisherman battles big mackerel and even bigger shark

Local Partners