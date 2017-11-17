Early stages prove damaging for top drivers

BATTLING for a podium finish in the FIA Driver's Standings, Ott Tanak has damaged his car pushing it in a bid to make up time.
Currently sitting in third spot in the standings with 169 points, Tanak is just 14 points behind second placed Thierry Neuville.
More damage for#Tanak on SS4 #RallyAustralia #wrc pic.twitter.com/55GAoaqYgJ— Sam Tickell (@RacerViews) November 17, 2017
But Tanak's push on special stage four at Pilbara lost his diffuser. Five-time champion Sebastien Ogier also lost his diffuser on the same stage.
😲 @SebOgier and @OttTanak without diffuser after SS4 @RallyAustralia #WRC pic.twitter.com/6YjHlaqmii— WRC (@OfficialWRC) November 17, 2017
Kris Meeke, Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lappi also suffered damage in the early stages.
Damage after SS3 😲 #WRC #KennardsHire #RallyAustralia pic.twitter.com/mE9IItdYv4— Rally Australia (@RallyAustralia) November 16, 2017