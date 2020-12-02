Early morning traffic chaos in Coffs as truckie loses his load
THE notorious Englands Rd roundabout had traffic problems of a different kind this morning.
The roundabout has been the scene of a number of semi trailer roll overs and work including vegetation removal and speed rumble strips have been carried out to address the problem.
But this time it was further along the road, opposite the Oz Group Co-op, where a semi trailer had a trailer transfer mishap, with the trailer coming lose and sliding down the road - its loading legs grinding into the road.
It came close to a petrol tanker parked nearby.
The incident occurred just after 5am this morning (December 2).
The Englands Road exit onto the highway had to be closed while the trailer was lifted off the road and placed on a waiting truck.
NSW Police and NSW Roads (RMS) along with and heavy towing contractors all attended the scene.
Traffic was congested while the recovery operation took place.
An embarrassed truck driver had a lot of explaining to do to his boss and highway patrol police and the trailer loading legs sustained significant damage.
It is understood the driver made a 'rookie' mistake, forgetting to secure locking pins on the trailer.
The road was cleared by 6.30am.