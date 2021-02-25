EARLY MARK: RFS call time on bushfire danger period

Landholders on the Mid North Coast won’t need a fire permit a little early this year after consistent wet weather prompted the RFS to bring an end to the bushfire danger period.

Due to the wet conditions, the NSW Rural Fire Service declared an early end to Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) for the Mid North Coast from Monday March 1, meaning fire permits will no longer be required in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen LGAs.

DON'T FORGET: Activate your free subscription to The Daily Telegraph

While the statutory BFDP was to end on March 31, Acting Team Manager Rachael Eggins a decision had been made, in consultation with local authorities and stakeholders, to end the season one month early due to the mild weather.

However, Ms Eggins said even though a permit was not required all members of the public must still abide by the law when conducting burning activities.

Acting Team Manager Rachael Eggins. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“Residents must still notify their neighbours and the local fire authority 24 hours before burning,” Ms Eggins said.

“Notification to the NSW RFS can now be done online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify, or by phoning the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133 during business hours.

“Before lighting up, people should also check whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate and have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property.

“Your local fire station or Fire Control Centre can provide advice on how to safely undertake hazard reduction work and how to best prepare yourself, your property and your family for the next bush fire season.”

For information on planning and preparing for fire, visit www.myfireplan.com.au.