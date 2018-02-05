Early learning support to reach 2200 children

EARLY LEARNING: There has been a huge increase in the number of NSW preschoolers over the past year.

AN allocation of $2.85 million has been announced to enable 2261 children in the Cowper electorate to access 15 hours of early learning.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the funding will give preschoolers quality early learning in the year before they start school.

"We know a quality preschool education is essential for laying the foundations for successful learning including transition to full-time school and future school success,” he said.

"This $2.85 million means children in the year before school will continue to have access to 15 hours of preschool a week or 600 hours a year, in 2019.”

The Federal funding comes at the same time as the NSW Government announces a 40 per cent increase in the number of children across the state undertaking 600 hours of preschool each year.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser puts this increase down to the Start Strong program.

"These results prove the program is working,” he said.

"It is reducing fees, improving quality and strengthening the early childhood workforce for families.”

The 2017 Preschool Census is the first since the implementation of the Start Strong reforms, with 737 community preschools across the state partaking.

Of all children aged four and above in the census, 91 per cent are now enrolled for more than 600 hours of early childhood education.

This is a significant increase from 66 per cent in 2016-17.