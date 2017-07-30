Early interest in yacht race shows Coffs is on to a winner

Hopes are high a large sized fleet will enter Coffs Harbour's jetty at the end of the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

INITIAL interest in the new Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race has already proven the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club's partnership with the Royal Motor Yacht Club is a winner.

Race director Rob Brown said even though the race is still five months away, hopes are high that a strong sized fleet will be heading north when the cannon fires to start the 230 nautical mile race.

"We have received an amazing number of interested yacht owners' and crews who have registered their intent to enter and start the race on December 27,” Brown said.

Entries are now open for the race that has attracted Pantaenius as its major sponsor and all yacht owners are now invited to enter the race, with fully compliant yachts and multihulls.

The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club is excited that the tradition of the race will continue and look forward to providing ideal facilities and a huge Coffs welcome for the fleet when it arrives about 24 to 48 hours after the race start.

"There are plenty of social activities planned around the harbour precinct leading into the New Year celebrations,” Brown said.

The Notice of Race and Top Yacht Entry system is now live and can be accessed online at www.royalmotor.com.au/coffs-race.