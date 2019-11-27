Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carborough Downs Mine.
Carborough Downs Mine.
News

Early findings released on CQ mining tragedy

Melanie Whiting
27th Nov 2019 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A "FALL of coal" from the longwall face caused the death of miner Brad Duxbury at Carborough Downs on Monday.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate released its preliminary findings into the 57-year-old father's death today.

"The causes of the fall of coal are unknown at this time," a QMI spokesperson said.

The mines inspectorate has issued an alert to all Queensland coal mine site senior executives to help prevent future incidents.

"In light of this latest tragic incident QMI is encouraging (senior site executives) to review their procedures for ensuring the safety of coal mine workers when they are performing any work activities on the face side of the armoured face conveyor," the QMI spokesperson said.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.
Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

"SSEs should also review their procedures around ensuring the safety of coal mine workers when they are performing any work activities in and around the mine near coal ribs."

The mines inspectorate's investigation into Mr Duxbury's tragic death is ongoing.

The mine is owned by Fitzroy Australia Resources.

Yesterday, its chief executive Grant Polwarth extended his deepest sympathies to Mr Duxbury's family and friends.

"Brad was a long-term Carborough Downs employee and a valued member of the Fitzroy team," Mr Polwarth said.

"Fitzroy's current focus is on supporting Brad's family, friends, and all of the Fitzroy workforce impacted by this event."

brad duxbury editors picks fitzroy australia resources mining fatality mining site
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sale spells the end for 19 Orlando Street

        premium_icon Sale spells the end for 19 Orlando Street

        News The infamous premises may soon be used to cater to a rather different kind of clientele.

        • 27th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News ‘This is important work at a difficult and stressful time.’

        Police are ‘mixing things up’ to fight crime in Coffs

        premium_icon Police are ‘mixing things up’ to fight crime in Coffs

        News Police are taking a new approach to fighting crime.

        Daniel is proof of the power of dreams in football

        premium_icon Daniel is proof of the power of dreams in football

        News From Ethopia to overcoming Cerebral Palsy to the national team