Early days of Bellinger Valley on show at open day

EARLY SETTLERS: Local history will come alive at Bellingen Museum's open day. Bellingen Shire Council

HISTORY buffs will be in their element when Bellinger Valley Historical Society holds an open day at the Bellingen Museum in Maan Gaduying Park this Saturday.

The society is a community based group run by volunteers dedicated to preserving and displaying the Aboriginal and European history of the valley and surrounding areas.

It also has charge of the museum in Morgo Street, Urunga.

The Bellingen Museum holds over 12,000 photographic images, many of which are originals dating back as far as the latter years of the 19th Century.

They also have coloured paintings taken from some of these photos which give a more lifelike view of the region's past.

The museum has records relating to many of the valley's pioneers and later settlers including family photos, personal memoirs, newspaper files and cemetery records.

The collection includes some school photos, genealogical books written by various family members and honour rolls from the time of The Great War.

The open day begins at 10am and special guest will be Wal Tyson, a long time resident and descendant of original family settlers.

John Lean will be launching his latest book Settlers Of The North Bank, Raleigh and Repton.