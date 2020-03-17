Early build contractor appointed for Cultural & Civic Space

Councillors have voted to appoint Lipman Pty Ltd to provide Early Contractor Involvement services for the Cultural and Civic Space.

Another contractor has been appointed to progress with Coffs Harbour City Council's $76.5m Cultural and Civic Space.

Councillors have voted to appoint Lipman Pty Ltd to provide Early Contractor Involvement services at the detailed design phase of the project to ensure all construction requirements and efficiencies are in place ahead of the start of construction.

The Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) services involve expert, practical building advice and input and include (but are not limited to):

- Working collaboratively with the Council's architect to develop the detailed Design Documents;

- Fully interrogate the design for buildability, inconsistency, incompleteness or other issues;

- Ensuring the construction works are sufficiently designed and documented to enable Council to obtain fixed lump sum pricing for design completion and construction;

- Investigating and reporting on design options, including working collaboratively with Council's Cost Manager to protect the project budget;

- Develop a Scope of Works for the construction phase.

The Cultural and Civic Space will include a Regional Gallery, Central Library, Regional Museum and Council office space.

Last month, Council approved the appointment of consultants to manage the construction, design finalisation and costs of the project. With votes tied four-four Mayor Denise Knight used her casting vote at the February 13 meeting to support the three separate motions to award the tenders for those three key roles.

The new building will include a Regional Gallery, Central Library, Regional Museum, multipurpose meeting rooms - one of which that can also be used as the Council Chamber for meetings - a co-working space, shop, café, the Family History Group, function space, the Council customer service area, Council offices and basement carparking.

The Cultural and Civic Space will be built on Gordon Street.

An independent economic assessment has identified a host of benefits to the CBD including financial gains over a 30-year period totalling $57m with 31 ongoing jobs. When in operation, it is projected to contribute $2m annually to the Gross Regional Product through support of local businesses.