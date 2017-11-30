Early bird tri entries running out the door

FAST GOING: Early bird prices for the bcu Coffs TRI next March are ending soon.

Nashyspix.com

YOU'LL have to be quick to snap up an early bird priced ticket for next year's bcu Coffs Tri.

Event organiser are urging triathletes to take advantage of the cheaper entry fees before it ends ends next Friday.

The multi-sport weekend, now in its sixth year of running, includes events for children aged six and over, as well as an enticer triathlon for those new to the sport and the headline Standard Distance race for individuals and teams.

The Standard (Olympic) Distance Triathlon (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run) is a World Championship qualifying event.

The Coffs Harbour event will also be the NSW State Championship race.

It is expected to attract professional and age group athletes from all over Australia.

"We are expecting record numbers for next year's event given that it is a qualifying event for the 2018 World Championships which are being held on the Gold Coast. Triathletes often have to travel overseas to compete at this level so with next year's event being held on home soil, we are expecting a surge in entries,” race director Noel Phillips said.

The female winner of the 2017 Coffs Tri, Celia Sullohern, confirmed she will be returning to try and defend her title.

Since her victory in March, she continued her winning streak, taking out Sydney's City to Surf in August and the Melbourne marathon in October.

"We are delighted Celia is returning to do the Coffs TRI. She has a very busy training and racing schedule and it's great she sees it as an important event on her calendar,” Phillips.

For more information about the Coffs Tri, to be held over March 3-4, visit villagesports.com.au.