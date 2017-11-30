Menu
Login
Sport

Early bird tri entries running out the door

FAST GOING: Early bird prices for the bcu Coffs TRI next March are ending soon.
FAST GOING: Early bird prices for the bcu Coffs TRI next March are ending soon. Nashyspix.com

YOU'LL have to be quick to snap up an early bird priced ticket for next year's bcu Coffs Tri.

Event organiser are urging triathletes to take advantage of the cheaper entry fees before it ends ends next Friday.

The multi-sport weekend, now in its sixth year of running, includes events for children aged six and over, as well as an enticer triathlon for those new to the sport and the headline Standard Distance race for individuals and teams.

The Standard (Olympic) Distance Triathlon (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run) is a World Championship qualifying event.

The Coffs Harbour event will also be the NSW State Championship race.

It is expected to attract professional and age group athletes from all over Australia.

"We are expecting record numbers for next year's event given that it is a qualifying event for the 2018 World Championships which are being held on the Gold Coast. Triathletes often have to travel overseas to compete at this level so with next year's event being held on home soil, we are expecting a surge in entries,” race director Noel Phillips said.

The female winner of the 2017 Coffs Tri, Celia Sullohern, confirmed she will be returning to try and defend her title.

Since her victory in March, she continued her winning streak, taking out Sydney's City to Surf in August and the Melbourne marathon in October.

"We are delighted Celia is returning to do the Coffs TRI. She has a very busy training and racing schedule and it's great she sees it as an important event on her calendar,” Phillips.

For more information about the Coffs Tri, to be held over March 3-4, visit villagesports.com.au.

Topics:  bcu coffs tri celia sullohern coffs harbour nsw state championship triathlon triathlon

Coffs Coast Advocate
Worst weather event ‘in years’ coming

Worst weather event ‘in years’ coming

METEOROLOGISTS have warned we are heading into “uncharted territory” as a “very, very big weather event” descends across much of Australia.

Looking for a foot in the door in North Sapphire?

North Sapphire dreaming - Florent & Mundey present this modern beach-house.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Man left baffled after rare find on Coffs Coast

A tagged seagull found at Woolgoolga Headland is capturing a lot of attention from locals.

MAN'S perplexing find has captured the interest of locals.

Cops make a pre-Christmas drug haul

In this Jan. 7, 2016 photo, marijuana grows at a facility in Markham, Ontario. Neil Closner, chief executive officer of MedReleaf, had applied to the Kashruth Council of Canada to have MedReleaf's cannabis oils certified kosher. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police raid nets $200,000 in drugs and a semi-automatic rifle.

Local Partners

WRC champion Ogier announces plan for future

FIVE-TIME world champion Sebastien Ogier announces his plans for next year.

You just can't write off a champ

Two-time World Longboard Champion Harley Ingleby of Emerald Beach on Day 2 of the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship at Jinzun Harbour. 

Harley Ingleby grabs the headlines at World Longboard Champs

Gaze looking for end to Sydney Kings soap opera

Coach Andrew Gaze reacts during a Sydney Kings match.

Aussie basketball great Andrew Gaze doing it tough with Sydney Kings