Eagles will soar in the botanic garden

TRIBUTE: The Eagles Show will play the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden on Saturday, January 27.

TRIBUTE: The Eagles Show will play the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden on Saturday, January 27. Matthew Deans

AN epic musical salute to America's country rock legends The Eagles is headed to Coffs Harbour.

The Eagles Stage Show is a two-hour spectacular capturing the sounds and excitement of the iconic band.

Featuring-all the timeless rock and roll classics that defined The Eagles as 1970's superstars, the highly acclaimed show takes the audience on a musical journey of The Eagles.

All the hits are covered including "Take It Easy", "Witchy Woman", "Already Gone", "One of These Nights", "Lyin' Eyes"; "Take It to the Limit", "New Kid in Town", "Desperado", "Hotel California" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

The cast of seven multi-talented and internationally respected musicians bring to life a stage show complete with replica costumes and instruments.

So get aboard the midnight flyer, as we set off down the dark desert highway of the 1970's featuring the platinum hits of The Eagles.

ROCK'N THE GARDENS