Eagles' top team through to women's decider

GOING FORWARD: Boambee 1 edged out Urunga 1 to be first team into the grand final. NCF Publicity

BOAMBEE is through to the Women's Division 1 grand final but Urunga showed it's closing the gap.

In their two meetings during the regular season the Eagles have walked away 5-1 victors both times but the semi final was a different story with the margin a lot closer.

It is true Boambee wasted several opportunities to score during the 1-0 win secured during extra time but there were times when Urunga looked dangerous and the speed of striker Jacquie Kambere troubled the defence.

A individual effort from Golden Boot winner Kylie McDonald produced the goal that eventually separated the two teams but Urunga coach Trevor Martin said there were positives to take from the loss.

"In terms of the way the teams played I thought we matched them but I was happy with how we played,” he said.

"We've been working all year on closing the gap on them (Boambee) and I think we're doing that.

"If I could've written the script for the game it's exactly how I would've wanted it to go except I'd have written that we scored instead of them.”

This weekend Raiders get another chance to book a grand final berth when they play Woolgoolga 1.

The number one team won the Battle Of Woopi after drawing away in the second half.

At the major break Woolgoolga 2 had stymied a lot of the Woolgoolga 1 attacking forays and went into the sheds trailing by just a single goal.

Not long after the resumption Woolgoolga 1 scored again and the body language of the trailing team at that moment showed they knew coming back from that position was going to be a difficult task.

In the end it was Woolgoolga 1 who stayed alive for at least another week with a 6-0 victory.

The Boambee 2 line-up is also going to feature on grand final day thanks to a 2-0 win in the Division 2 semi final over the Nambucca Strikers.

It was a scoreless draw at the end of 90 minutes but goals to Anna Creighton and Maddy McHugh saw the Eagles through to the big dance.

Nambucca will be at home again this Saturday where they will meet Orara Valley.

The Dingoes played their semi final against Coffs United without the services of Women's Division Player of the Year Helen Mosley who was away attending a close friend's wedding.

Undeterred Orara Valley managed to repel several Coffs United attacks.

The Lions scored via Maya Jackson while the Dingoes saw the game go to penalties after Kathryn Thornber scored.

It's the worst way to decide a final but the Orara Valley girls held their nerve slightly better to progress 4-3.

A sole goal from Jayde Melville was enough to see Macksville edge out Bellingen in the Division 3 major semi.

A Urunga team with the bare 11 players couldn't keep up the pressure against a Sawtell unit with five players on the bench.

The Scorpions won 4-0 with Ally Gadd scoring twice while Madison Rose and Jaide-Ebbony Kachel also scored.