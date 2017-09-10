Eagles rock after penalty shootout

IT'S the worst way to decide the winner of a grand final but Boambee will take the penalty shootout victory that handed them the Women's 1st Division title.

The Eagles were hot favourites in the season climax against Woolgoolga due to their undefeated season but the Wildcats made Boambee earn the grand final win with a spirited performance.

The first half was a high scoring affair before the second half and 30 minutes of extra time turned into a dour defensive affair.

Boambee grabbed an early lead through Siobhan Dean before Woolgoolga's Tanisha Wallace equalised 10 minutes later.

Kylie McDonald has scored plenty of goals for the Eagles and she delivered again as the time clock passed the half hour mark to restore the lead for Boambee.

Wallace was providing a constant threat to the Boambee defence and she scored again before half time to lock the scores up at 2-all.