21°
Sport

Eagles and Wildcats are ready to thrill you tonight

LEADERS OF THEIR PACKS: Boambee captain Krista Paunovic and Woolgoolga captain-coach Kim Batty ahead of the Women's 1st Division grand final.
LEADERS OF THEIR PACKS: Boambee captain Krista Paunovic and Woolgoolga captain-coach Kim Batty ahead of the Women's 1st Division grand final. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

COUNT the fingers on your two hands. The number you reach is greater than the number of women's first division losses the Boambee Eagles have suffered in the past four seasons.

This year the Eagles have been undefeated and are aiming to match last year's grand final win with another one this evening.

Boambee captain Krista Paunovic said there's some differences to this year's squad which makes today's challenge at the stadium a fresh one.

"We've got a few new players and changes in the side this year after we lost a couple from last year,” Paunovic said.

"We're really excited coming into this grand final.”

Trying to knock off the Eagles is a Woolgoolga team that is also thrilled to have a team playing in the second division grand final.

Captain-coach Kim Batty, who will share the pitch with her daughter, says it's the mix of youth and experience which has held the Wildcats in such good stead this season.

"We've got a few young girls that have just moved up from the 16s so from the young ones up to the old ones, it's a really nice feel,” Batty said.

"We're super excited, we're going to make it a big day.”

Paunovic is aware of the threat Woolgoolga poses in the big game and she's sure none of her players will be thinking this grand final will be a walk in the park.

"We know it's going to be a tough game so we're really looking forward to a competitive game and to finish the season strong,” she said.

"The team's gelled really well. I think as a side we're a really strong, tight knit group and that's what's pulling us through, making us really strong as a whole.”

NCF WOMEN'S 1st DIVISION

Boambee v Woolgoolga

4.50pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

Topics:  boambee eagles grand final north coast football soccer womens 1st division women's sport woolgoolga wildcats

Coffs Coast Advocate
Lions face ace Bomber attack

Lions face ace Bomber attack

COFFS United is chasing a second straight Premier League title tonight, but they face a Bombers attack that's in a fearsome formation.

Blue Sox eager to prove a point

Mick Gray swings away for a hit.

Blue Sox look to bounce back from first loss in three months.

Ashes profile - Megan Schutt

Australia bowler Megan Schutt in action during the ICC Women's World Cup.

Aussie quick Megan Schutt tells us about herself.

Check out this weekend's forecast

FINE AND SUNNY: It is forecast to be a sunny day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Plan ahead and get the latest weather forecast.

Local Partners

Netball's big day for little players

NETBALL Association looks back on the season and gears up for the grand finals being played out at Murray Drive Netball Courts on Saturday.

North Coast Open in full swing

Indian player Abhay Singh tests the Coffs Harbour courts as he prepares for the North Coast Open.

Four qualifiers progress through to North Coast Open's main draw.

Polec and Voss continuing bromance at the Power

Jared Polec of the Power reacts after kicking a goal.

Wingman has been mentored by coach at Brisbane and now Port.