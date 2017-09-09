Eagles and Wildcats are ready to thrill you tonight

LEADERS OF THEIR PACKS: Boambee captain Krista Paunovic and Woolgoolga captain-coach Kim Batty ahead of the Women's 1st Division grand final.

COUNT the fingers on your two hands. The number you reach is greater than the number of women's first division losses the Boambee Eagles have suffered in the past four seasons.

This year the Eagles have been undefeated and are aiming to match last year's grand final win with another one this evening.

Boambee captain Krista Paunovic said there's some differences to this year's squad which makes today's challenge at the stadium a fresh one.

"We've got a few new players and changes in the side this year after we lost a couple from last year,” Paunovic said.

"We're really excited coming into this grand final.”

Trying to knock off the Eagles is a Woolgoolga team that is also thrilled to have a team playing in the second division grand final.

Captain-coach Kim Batty, who will share the pitch with her daughter, says it's the mix of youth and experience which has held the Wildcats in such good stead this season.

"We've got a few young girls that have just moved up from the 16s so from the young ones up to the old ones, it's a really nice feel,” Batty said.

"We're super excited, we're going to make it a big day.”

Paunovic is aware of the threat Woolgoolga poses in the big game and she's sure none of her players will be thinking this grand final will be a walk in the park.

"We know it's going to be a tough game so we're really looking forward to a competitive game and to finish the season strong,” she said.

"The team's gelled really well. I think as a side we're a really strong, tight knit group and that's what's pulling us through, making us really strong as a whole.”

NCF WOMEN'S 1st DIVISION

Boambee v Woolgoolga

4.50pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium