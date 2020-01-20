Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Eagle passion passed on to next generation

by ANNIE MCCANN
20th Jan 2020 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER and son rescue duo have spoken out about man-made dangers to threatened birds after healing and releasing an eagle last Tuesday.

Ziggy Webb, 19, helped his father release the "majestic orange" wedge-tailed eagle in Oatlands after it recovered for eight months from a powerline collision.

"Powerlines are the main killers of wedgies, so we're really happy that we released one," he said. "It's a great feeling of relief that you're helping this bird have another chance at life."

Ziggy has grown up at his father Craig Webb's Raptor Refuge and observed preventable bird injuries and deaths first-hand.

"I wish people understood what little things do really affect these birds," Ziggy said.

Raptor Refuge Founder Craig Webb said the iconic Tasmanian bird was in decline due to other "serious threats" like wind farms, trapping, poisoning and shooting.

Wedge-tailed eagle deaths dropped by 30 per cent to 19 incidents in 2018-19. That figure was an increase from the 11 eagle deaths in 2016.

More Stories

Show More
animals birds eagles wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        • 20th Jan 2020 9:58 AM
        IN COURT: 65 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 65 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in Local Court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds predicted today

        Bombers jet into Coffs Harbour for preseason camp

        premium_icon Bombers jet into Coffs Harbour for preseason camp

        Sport Essendon Bombers are in preseason training on the Coffs Coast