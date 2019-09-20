Menu
Curryfest returns to Woolgoolga for 2019 next weekend.
News

Each year it gets hotter and spicier

20th Sep 2019 10:44 AM

THE streets of Woolgoolga are warming up to the hottest festival of the year, Curryfest, on next weekend.

For 14 years, Curryfest has transformed Beach St, Queen St and and beach reserve of Woolgoolga, into a carnival of colour, sights, sounds and taste and 2019 will be no different.

More than 15,000 people head to Woolgoolga to enjoy everything the festival has to offer. The team at Another Tasty Event, in conjunction with Woolgoolga & Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce, is preparing for what they know will be the biggest and best event yet.

curryfest
"We say it every year and this year is no different: people can expect to be wowed at this year's event," Another Tasty Event's Carl Mower said.

For the first time in 2019, a new tourism initiative of Another Tasty Event, The Bollywood Express will bring passengers on the XPT from Sydney to the Coffs Coast.

More than 150 stalls will line Beach St, Queen St and Woolgoolga Beach Reserve, serving the most delicious multicultural cuisine.

"World-class bhangra and Gidha entertainers will be performing throughout the day and of course there will be cooking demonstrations, a designated fun kids zone and a space to relax in the Nourished Earth Wellness Zone.

Curryfest will be held Saturday, September 28.

For more information click here.

coffs coast coffs harbuor curryfest festival indian northern beaches regional australia bank sikh woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

