Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: Donna Grisedale with her seven-year-old gelding Waltzing Willie at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: Donna Grisedale with her seven-year-old gelding Waltzing Willie at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Dynamic duo are relishing a fresh beginning

Sam Flanagan
by
22nd Mar 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: The racing industry has been built on a risk versus reward economy.

From punters laying down their hard-earned cash, breeders deciding to which stallion to send their mare and trainers deliberating in which race to place their gallopers, every decision in the game can affect your bottom line.

A couple from down south have recently rolled the dice and taken the ultimate leap of faith. The result has seen them land in Coffs Harbour, a town they had never been to before.

"We decided we wanted more of a country theme and we looked at a lot of options, but this was the best because it's got every facility we need,” trainer Donna Grisedale said.

"The only person I knew in Coffs Harbour was Sally Taylor, so she looked into a few options for us and found this stable.

"So we flew up one day and had a look at it and that was it.”

Donna and her husband Jon have relocated from Kembla Grange and are intent on making this all-or-nothing move pay off.

"We've spent a fair bit of money knocking down the barn and rebuilding it, so we don't plan on moving any more,” she said.

Donna has been training for nine years, while her husband Jon has been a jockey since he was 14-years-old.

Donna admitted working together could put a strain on the relationship at times, as the pair had their good and bad days.

"I have most of the say at the stables and he does his part race day,” she said.

"If we win everyone's happy, but if we lose and I'm not to satisfied with the ride it's a very quiet trip home,” she added, laughing.

Coming from a provincial track, Donna is in awe of the facilities Coffs Harbour posses for a country location.

"The tracks are good - there's plenty of options out there to work on, the pool right next to the barn is perfect and the beach is five minutes away which we've used every single day, so no complaints at all.”

Having trained winners from Gosford to Kembla and everywhere in-between this season, Donna said the lay of the land down south had become an increasingly tough slog for trainers.

"Kembla Grange is more like a midweek meeting now, fields are full of Chris Waller and Peter Snowden horses,” she said.

"It's very, very hard for your average provincial or country horse to win races any more at Kembla. The only country track options around us were Goulburn and Nowra but you're getting those city trainers going there as well because it's only an hour and a half away on the freeway.

"It just makes the country trainer travel a bit further again to what they usually would to try and get away from the city horses coming in.”

Now the Grisedale's, who have bought a home in Woolgoolga, have their sights focused on the future. They have six-year-old mare Clara Et Moi racing in a 1400m maiden at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

atc aurtralian turf club chris waller coffs harbour racing club illawarra turf club kembla grange kembla grange racecourse peter snowden racing nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Families express disappointment in legal system

    premium_icon Families express disappointment in legal system

    Crime Michelle Jarrett: 'Losing our children, our babies, has taken a devastating toll on everyone in our family'.

    What a table of knowledge

    premium_icon What a table of knowledge

    News Kerry O'Brien to headline at Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your guide to fuel prices on the Coffs Coast.

    Voters get in early in lead up to election day

    premium_icon Voters get in early in lead up to election day

    News Early voting centres remain open until 6pm tonight.