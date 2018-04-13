Dylan Voller attempts to take his own life

DYLAN Voller has allegedly tried to kill himself after being arrested on the Gold Coast.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, the former Don Dale detainee made an attempt on his own life in the back of a police car.

In a statement Queensland Police said five people were arrested about 9am this morning during a protest that started in Kurrawa Beach and then moved to Broadbeach Mall.

"Initial information indicates whilst in the back of the police van, a man attempted to harm himself," the statement said.

"Officers responded and were able to prevent him from doing so before calling for medical assistance.

"The man was transported to hospital for observation in a stable condition."

Police said four men were taken into custody in the mall area after refusing to cooperate with police. Another man was arrested for breaching his bail.

"The Queensland Police Service respects the right of people to protest lawfully and peacefully in Queensland but will not tolerate disruptive behaviour during the Commonwealth Games and associated events," the statement said.

The protesters were reportedly trying to approach Sunrise host Samantha Armytage, who they have accused of "blatant racism" after she led a panel discussion about Aboriginal adoption last month.

During the discussion Armytage said: "Post-Stolen Generation, there's been a huge move to leave Aboriginal children where they are, even if they're being neglected in their own families."

She also claimed (wrongly) that indigenous children could not be fostered by white families.

Earlier this week protesters visited Sunrise's open-air set at Kurrawa Beach and labelled Armytage a "white b***h" and "racist".

The anger over Armytage's comments does not appear to be waning, with protesters continuing to criticise the host today.

"We want Sunrise to make a national apology," the protesters yelled today, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"You've repressed us for 230 years and we are not going away."

The protest included chants yelling "who stole this land?" and they would reply "they did."

Voller was also one of three people arrested and charged with public nuisance outside the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium earlier this month.