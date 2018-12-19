Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

A man who cares for someone using medicinal cannabis has faced court for possessing too much of the drug.

A TECHNICAL breach of rules on medical cannabis has landed a Northern Rivers man in court.

The man, who cares for a woman with a terminal illness, faced Lismore Local Court on Tuesday morning.

His solicitor, Jim Fuggle, told the court the defendant had acquired a larger amount of cannabis than is permitted for the woman as he was about to travel away.

The court heard guidelines given to police indicated 15 grams was the maximum for medical cannabis possession by patients or their registered carers.

The man was found with 47 grams and was charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

He had pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mr Fuggle asked Magistrate David Heilpern to consider sparing his client a penalty.

Mr Heilpern said while the man should heed the guidelines, it was a "technical" breach only.

"The government has issued some guidelines for police to deal with this situation," Mr Heilpern said.

"The government has developed guidelines for how those with terminal illness can, without fear of prosecution, use cannabis."

Patients and their carers "have to get it from somewhere" and aren't allowed to grow it, he said.

"Where he fell foul of the rules is not in him getting cannabis ... not in him getting it with a view to supplying it to another person," he said.

"(It was) only that the weight of the cannabis was greater than the amount that is permitted."

Mr Heilpern convicted the man but gave him no further penalty.