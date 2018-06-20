WATCH: Emotional moment dying man meets great-granddaughter

WHAT would your final wish be as you lay on your death bed?

Would it be to ask for one more day? To walk in nature? Or to saviour that final special moment with your family?

A terminally ill man happily chose the later when he got a special visit from his newborn great-granddaughter as he lay on his deathbed in the US.

The newborn's mother, Joy Caitlyn Phero, shared a video of the emotional moment her beloved "Pop Pop" met her daughter, Chloe, at a hospital in New Jersey.

In the footage, Phero embraces her grandfather as Chloe, still in an incubator, is wheeled in behind her mother.

Catching a glimpse of the newborn, the dying man breaks down in tears, overwhelmed by the emotion of having his final wish come true.

"I'm so grateful that you gave us this opportunity," Phero thanked the hospital. "You don't understand how much it meant for him just to be able to look at her.

"In his words his life is now complete just because of this moment."

Phero's grandfather died with that final moment on his mind and in his heart on June 18 (US time).