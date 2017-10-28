Dwelling approvals on the rise in Coffs

MORE than 3000 new homes will have to be built in Coffs Harbour to cope with predicted population increases.

The NSW Government has forecast the need to increase the number of dwellings to 19,250 by 2036.

In its 2036 North Coast Regional Plan, the NSW Government reported a population increase of 1.2 per cent a year from 2001 to 2016.

According to the latest Coffs Economic Update by the Coffs Harbour City Council, projections to 2036 indicate a population rise of 18,009 people which will bring the overall population of Coffs Harbour to 92,650.

The report also showed an increase in the number of building approvals in Coffs this year, up to the March quarter.

There were 438 approvals in Coffs this year to March, representing a five per cent annual increase in the number of dwellings approved.

Fortunately, in meeting the demands, the construction industry has been found to be the fastest growing industry in NSW according to the latest Census information.

It reported the construction industry grew by 23 per cent between 2011 and 2016 to become the fourth largest by workforce in the state.

Brian Hopwood Homes managing director Brian Hopwood said the industry was busy in all areas of NSW.

"We have noticed an incline in the industry especially over the last three years and also a shortage in trades,” Mr Hopwood said.

"Coffs Harbour is a great place to live and given all the things happening around town that council and other institutions have put in place, along with the great vibe Coffs has, it's certainly seen new housing in high demand.”

Mr Hopwood said the building industry strongly contributed to the economy.