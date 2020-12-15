DV shame: Coffs/Clarence police reveal disturbing figures

19 people were arrested for DV offences and 18 for breaching an AVO during the police operation, it has been revealed.

A TOTAL of 19 people have been arrested for domestic violence offences in the Coffs/Clarence region in just over two weeks.

A total of 18 have also been arrested for breaching an AVO.

That’s the results of an operation which was launched by officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District on November 25, in support of the international campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.

“Over 150 people were spoken to in the last 16 days to ensure they were complying with their AVO conditions,” Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said.

All of the alleged offenders who were arrested during this period will face Coffs Harbour and Grafton courts in the coming weeks.

Coffs/Clarence Police supported the 16 Days of Activism.

The campaign coincided with the release of the latest crime figures from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, which revealed one village in the region experienced a massive spike in reported DV incidents of more than 62 per cent over two years - the largest increase in the state.

In the 12 months to September alone, Bellingen saw 60 incidents reported to police.

Bellingen also experienced an increase of 78 per cent in reported incidents of non-domestic violence.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence came to a conclusion last week.

“It’s very important that people involved in domestic violence speak up. If they see it, they can break the silence,” Det Insp Flaherty said.

Agencies across the region supported the international campaign, with buses and flags in the Coffs CBD advocating for people to speak up about domestic violence - whether or not they are a victim.

The BOCSAR also revealed DV incidents in Coffs Harbour and the Clarence Valley have remained stable over the last two years.

In the 12 months to September, a total of 514 DV incidents were reported to police in Coffs, and 197 in the Clarence Valley.

If you are seeking support, contact the National Domestic Violence Service: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).