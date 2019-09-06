Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dutton warns of increased hacking threat

by Rebecca Gredley
6th Sep 2019 7:20 AM

Foreign state-backed hackers are becoming more brazen in their attempts to use cyber espionage, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton warns.

Mr Dutton will on Friday launch a consultation paper on cyber security to update the nation's strategy, which outlines the increasing threats from foreign states.

"(State actors are) growing more organised, confident, and sophisticated in using cyber espionage and interference to promote their national interests," the paper says, according to The Australian.

Australia's energy, telecommunications and transport sectors are at risk of being targeted by cyber attacks as they embrace the digital age.

"These new threats, if realised ... could threaten physical safety, economic security and the continuity of government and its services."

Driverless cars have also been flagged as potential hacking targets, with fears they could be remotely controlled.

Mr Dutton believes the government and private sector should co-operate better to fend off cyber threats, which cost businesses $29 billion per year.

"As quickly as we advance, threats evolve and those who wish to do us harm adapt and change," he said.

The federal government has also prioritised combating foreign interference at Australia's universities, with a new taskforce to combat the issue.

The issue flared up in June when the Australian National University revealed hackers accessed nearly 20 years' of personal data of many staff and students.

cyber crime cyber espionage editors picks hacking peter dutton

Top Stories

    'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    premium_icon 'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    News 'As he held me I felt my lung collapse,' the teen stabbed six times at a bush doof has relived that harrowing moment, including how his friends saved his life.

    Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    premium_icon Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    News The petition now has the 10,000 signatures needed to be tabled in parliament.

    Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    premium_icon Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    Breaking Motor vehicle crash - Sapphire Beach

    Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    premium_icon Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    News Local musos to fill hospital hallways with music.